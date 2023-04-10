Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.07

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 1.07 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%.

Entergy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Entergy has a dividend payout ratio of 59.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Entergy to earn $7.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.4%.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Stock Down 0.5 %

ETR stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.45. 208,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,898. The firm has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.65. Entergy has a 1-year low of $94.94 and a 1-year high of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.02.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Entergy had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Entergy news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total transaction of $31,188.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at $339,845.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $421,753.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,838. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entergy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Entergy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,415,313,000 after acquiring an additional 908,932 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,633,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,750,000 after buying an additional 754,971 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,762,741,000 after buying an additional 650,775 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,175,000. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Entergy by 30.9% during the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,639,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,391,000 after acquiring an additional 386,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ETR shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Entergy in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Entergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.69.

Entergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.