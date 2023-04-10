Enviva (NYSE:EVA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $23.80

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.80 and last traded at $24.18, with a volume of 274124 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on EVA shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Enviva from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Enviva from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Enviva from $63.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Enviva from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Enviva to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Enviva Trading Down 3.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.99 and its 200-day moving average is $49.07.

Enviva Dividend Announcement

Enviva ( NYSE:EVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The energy company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $239.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.54 million. Enviva had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. Research analysts forecast that Enviva Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.905 per share. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Enviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -139.23%.

Insider Activity at Enviva

In related news, Director Gerrit Livingston Jr. Lansing acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.38 per share, with a total value of $54,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,100.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enviva

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Enviva by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 39,258 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Enviva in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Enviva by 20.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,207 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Riverstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Enviva by 0.4% during the third quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 28,115,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,688,629,000 after purchasing an additional 116,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Enviva in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,015,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enviva Company Profile

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

