Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Barclays

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EQH. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Equitable from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James started coverage on Equitable in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Equitable from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equitable from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.56.

Get Equitable alerts:

Equitable Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:EQH opened at $24.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.40. Equitable has a 12-month low of $22.58 and a 12-month high of $33.24.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Equitable’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Equitable will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 18.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 19,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $450,391.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Robin M. Raju purchased 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,842.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,254.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 19,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $450,391.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Equitable

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,559,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 20.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,650,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799,164 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitable by 94.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,723,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,795 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Equitable by 192.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,734,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in Equitable by 1,898.0% during the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,155,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,586 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equitable

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.