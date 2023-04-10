Evolution Advisers Inc. Has $170,000 Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 122.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 610,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,676,000 after buying an additional 202,802 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 83,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 808.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 130,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 115,898 shares during the last quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 15,195 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.45. 213,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557,639. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.99. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $27.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.