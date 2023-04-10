Evolution Advisers Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Evolution Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up approximately 0.4% of Evolution Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.
Union Pacific Stock Down 0.2 %
NYSE:UNP traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $198.30. 677,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,506,737. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $250.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.70. The company has a market cap of $121.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58.
Union Pacific Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.35%.
Insider Transactions at Union Pacific
In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.48.
About Union Pacific
Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Union Pacific (UNP)
- This Is Why Penny Stock GreenPower Motor Company Is A Win
- Comcast Sum of All Parts is Producing a Cumulative Effect
- The Greenbrier Companies: All Aboard For High-Yield In 2023
- Coty Stock is on the Comeback Trail
- Is Halliburton Stock a Value or a Value Trap?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.