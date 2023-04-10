Evolution Advisers Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Evolution Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up approximately 0.4% of Evolution Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:UNP traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $198.30. 677,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,506,737. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $250.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.70. The company has a market cap of $121.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.48.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.