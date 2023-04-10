Evolution Advisers Inc. Purchases 2,535 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up about 3.4% of Evolution Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4,470.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after buying an additional 54,537 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 67,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BIV stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.88. 650,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,095. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.94. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.40 and a fifty-two week high of $80.23.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

