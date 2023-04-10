Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Exelixis from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Exelixis in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.
Exelixis Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $20.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.92. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.68. Exelixis has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $23.29.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $434,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,414 shares in the company, valued at $4,419,171.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 77,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $1,333,741.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 527,716 shares in the company, valued at $9,039,775.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $434,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,414 shares in the company, valued at $4,419,171.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 237,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,212,089. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelixis
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 400.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 245.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 129.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Exelixis Company Profile
Exelixis, Inc operates as an oncology company, which focuses on discovering, developing, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Its products include cabometyx, cometriq, and cotellic. The company was founded by Stelios Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.
Featured Articles
