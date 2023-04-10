Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Exelixis from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Exelixis in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $20.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.92. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.68. Exelixis has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $23.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $423.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.71 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exelixis will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $434,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,414 shares in the company, valued at $4,419,171.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 77,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $1,333,741.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 527,716 shares in the company, valued at $9,039,775.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $434,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,414 shares in the company, valued at $4,419,171.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 237,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,212,089. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelixis

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 400.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 245.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 129.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc operates as an oncology company, which focuses on discovering, developing, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Its products include cabometyx, cometriq, and cotellic. The company was founded by Stelios Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.