Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) & X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Head-To-Head Review

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) and X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Exscientia and X4 Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exscientia 0 1 2 0 2.67 X4 Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00

Exscientia currently has a consensus price target of $15.67, indicating a potential upside of 210.85%. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 385.02%. Given X4 Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe X4 Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Exscientia.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exscientia -428.70% -21.76% -16.52% X4 Pharmaceuticals N/A -174.08% -83.50%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Exscientia and X4 Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Exscientia has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, X4 Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.4% of Exscientia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of Exscientia shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 95.9% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Exscientia and X4 Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exscientia $32.90 million 18.52 -$146.85 million ($1.40) -3.60 X4 Pharmaceuticals $3.00 million 33.60 -$93.87 million ($1.87) -0.44

X4 Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Exscientia. Exscientia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than X4 Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

X4 Pharmaceuticals beats Exscientia on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exscientia

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection. In addition, the company focuses on small molecule drug candidates. Its platform enables to design candidate drug molecules, as well as to provide patients with drug therapies through AI guided assessment. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003. The company was founded by Henri A. Termeer, Keith T. Flaherty, Renato T. Skerlj, Richard Peters and Paula Ragan in 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

