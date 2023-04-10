Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Acquired by Progressive Investment Management Corp

Progressive Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the quarter. Fastenal comprises 2.5% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $6,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 6.1% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1,087.2% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 52,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 48,163 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Fastenal by 4.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 644,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,673,000 after purchasing an additional 28,582 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 2.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $372,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.88.

FAST stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.92. 684,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,277,390. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $59.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.43 and its 200-day moving average is $50.00. The company has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

