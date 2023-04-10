FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Raised to $285.00 at Citigroup

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FDX. Melius assumed coverage on FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set a hold rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on FedEx from $269.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on FedEx from $200.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $241.41.

NYSE:FDX opened at $232.10 on Thursday. FedEx has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $248.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other FedEx news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

