FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Raised to $180.00 at Morgan Stanley

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised FedEx from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Argus upped their target price on FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on FedEx from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $241.41.

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX stock opened at $232.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.32. The firm has a market cap of $58.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. FedEx has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $248.76.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter worth about $35,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Stories

