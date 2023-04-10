Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.50.

FENC opened at $8.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $224.22 million, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day moving average is $8.99.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:FENC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). On average, analysts predict that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 23,280.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 16,296 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 39,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 4,742.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. 43.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

