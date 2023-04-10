Fetch.ai (FET) Market Cap Hits $283.90 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $283.90 million and $50.74 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001190 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00060806 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00037971 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000223 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006968 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00017519 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000191 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

