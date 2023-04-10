Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 284,090 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 162,324 shares.The stock last traded at $38.29 and had previously closed at $38.13.
Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.01.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity High Dividend ETF
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,130,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,162,000 after purchasing an additional 140,141 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 862,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,155,000 after purchasing an additional 115,547 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 619,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,093,000 after purchasing an additional 189,450 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 208.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 493,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,418,000 after purchasing an additional 333,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,106,000 after acquiring an additional 216,160 shares during the period.
Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile
The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.
