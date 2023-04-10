Financial Survey: Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA) versus Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD)

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Rating) and Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.4% of Avantax shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Yiren Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Avantax shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.2% of Yiren Digital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Avantax alerts:

Risk & Volatility

Avantax has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yiren Digital has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avantax 0 0 2 0 3.00 Yiren Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Avantax and Yiren Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Avantax currently has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.93%. Given Avantax’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Avantax is more favorable than Yiren Digital.

Profitability

This table compares Avantax and Yiren Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avantax 46.26% 15.82% 7.03% Yiren Digital N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Avantax and Yiren Digital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avantax $666.50 million 1.56 $420.25 million $8.71 3.02 Yiren Digital $497.97 million 0.38 $173.24 million N/A N/A

Avantax has higher revenue and earnings than Yiren Digital.

Summary

Avantax beats Yiren Digital on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avantax

(Get Rating)

Avantax, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients. The Tax Preparation segment focuses on digital tax preparation solutions for consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals. The company was founded by Naveen Mahendra Kumar Jain in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Yiren Digital

(Get Rating)

Yiren Digital Ltd. engages in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through Yiren Wealth and Yiren Credit segments. The Yiren Wealth segment specifically targets the mass affluent investors and provides them with one-stop asset allocation-based wealth management solutions. The Yiren Credit segment has the capability to provide individual borrowers and small business owners with a full spectrum of online & offline, multi-channel loan products funded by investors. The company was founded by Ning Tang in March 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Avantax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.