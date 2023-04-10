First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) PT Lowered to $21.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FHB. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.20.

Shares of NASDAQ FHB opened at $20.22 on Thursday. First Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $28.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.41 and its 200-day moving average is $25.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $219.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 50.24%.

In other First Hawaiian news, CEO Robert S. Harrison bought 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $507,835.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,573,202.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the third quarter valued at about $383,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 1,219.8% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 201,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after acquiring an additional 186,410 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,141,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,896,000 after purchasing an additional 39,293 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the third quarter valued at $526,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,254,000. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

