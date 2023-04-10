First Interstate Bank Buys 302 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

First Interstate Bank increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,037,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,069,159,000 after buying an additional 420,731 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,658,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,571,000 after purchasing an additional 295,771 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,369,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,864,000 after purchasing an additional 93,618 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 4,367,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,016,000 after purchasing an additional 12,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 55.0% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,278,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,555,000 after buying an additional 1,517,876 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.44. The stock had a trading volume of 607,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,745,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $129.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.56 and a 200-day moving average of $101.66. The company has a market capitalization of $59.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 65.37%.

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.27.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

