First Interstate Bank Increases Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,599 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Target by 122.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $168.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,112,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,477. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.27. The firm has a market cap of $77.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $254.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGT. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

