First Interstate Bank Lowers Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

First Interstate Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 103.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,166,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $725,297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161,226 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,002,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,369,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357,590 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,886,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,209,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,491 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,777.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,657,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,853,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $487,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,164 shares during the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on BMY. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.69.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.32. 2,025,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,100,656. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $65.28 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The firm has a market cap of $147.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.60%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.29%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

