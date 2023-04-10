First Interstate Bank Sells 70 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First Interstate Bank trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 930.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.44.

Amgen Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $251.66. 669,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,484,673. The stock has a market cap of $134.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $238.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.45. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.30 and a 1 year high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. Amgen’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.