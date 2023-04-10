First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Raised to $225.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded First Solar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of First Solar from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and decreased their target price for the company from $157.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on First Solar from $215.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $205.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $204.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.95. First Solar has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $219.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -486.92 and a beta of 1.42.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. First Solar had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $1,582,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,576,379. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $1,582,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,689 shares in the company, valued at $4,576,379. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $205,062.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,909 shares of company stock valued at $7,870,618. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Solar in the first quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 370.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 214.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

