First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) is Moneywise Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Moneywise Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Moneywise Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $4,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,468,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,845,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,604,000 after purchasing an additional 291,165 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,536,000. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 80.7% during the third quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 462,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,739,000 after purchasing an additional 206,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $12,977,000.

NASDAQ:FTCS traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.98. The stock had a trading volume of 225,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,771. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.50. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $79.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.292 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

