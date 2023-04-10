First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDIV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDIV – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 526,252 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 326% from the previous session’s volume of 123,482 shares.The stock last traded at $53.28 and had previously closed at $53.50.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.36.

About First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

