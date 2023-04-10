Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock Position Cut by Parnassus Investments LLC

Parnassus Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,259,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,131,599 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises about 3.1% of Parnassus Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Parnassus Investments LLC owned approximately 1.93% of Fiserv worth $1,239,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FISV. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.2% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $111,646.89. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 201,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,176,463.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $111,646.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 201,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,176,463.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,000 shares of company stock worth $3,184,560 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FISV shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (up from $152.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.95.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $113.07. 144,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,534,053. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $119.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $70.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.59.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.91. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

