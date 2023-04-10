Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Acquires 274 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for about 1.2% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $10,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 5,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 749 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.73.

TROW traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.75. The stock had a trading volume of 184,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,794. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.36. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $148.95. The company has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.94%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Further Reading

