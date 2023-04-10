Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDLZ. TheStreet raised Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Mondelez International Stock Down 1.2 %

MDLZ stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.18. 883,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,947,549. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.67. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $71.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $95.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Featured Articles

