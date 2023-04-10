Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Buys 315 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,945 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. KGI Securities lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,200,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,329,814. The stock has a market cap of $160.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $48.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.33.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 97.48%.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $6,467,657.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,902,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,509,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

