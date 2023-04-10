Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,153 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 52,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 41,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $804,000. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. SVB Leerink upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Argus lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.29.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.5 %

ABBV traded down $0.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $160.68. 599,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,173,190. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $175.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.11 and a 200 day moving average of $152.97.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.56%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at $34,871,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,268 shares of company stock valued at $27,231,420. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

