Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,836 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Bank of America by 60.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 103,645,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,130,177,000 after purchasing an additional 38,870,780 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 835.9% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,077,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,920,000 after buying an additional 25,077,300 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1,356.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,390,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,788,000 after buying an additional 18,990,473 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 14,297,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3,474.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,754,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,102,359. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $40.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.44.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Atlantic Securities cut Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

