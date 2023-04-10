Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Has $2.16 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 1,889.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after buying an additional 758,126 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in 3M by 8,843.7% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 625,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 618,708 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of 3M by 7,175.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 552,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,095,000 after purchasing an additional 545,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $49,856,000. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.72. 743,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,531,262. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.83. The stock has a market cap of $56.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. 3M has a 12-month low of $100.16 and a 12-month high of $154.66.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.69.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.