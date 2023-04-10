Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Has $4.66 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,886 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,998 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,949 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $16,770,000 after purchasing an additional 12,455 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in FedEx by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 348,770 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,784,000 after buying an additional 19,145 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 14.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 793,357 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $117,790,000 after purchasing an additional 32,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE FDX traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $232.38. 370,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,125,166. The company has a market cap of $58.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.32. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $248.76.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.