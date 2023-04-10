Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,000 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 504.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.95. 3,097,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,630,752. The company has a market cap of $61.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.30 and its 200 day moving average is $30.28. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised CSX from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.39.

CSX Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

