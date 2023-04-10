Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Sells 516 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $8,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 201.4% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 22,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 105,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 652,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Trading Down 1.4 %

WTRG stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.41. 92,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $52.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.79.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $705.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 64.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Utilities

In other news, CEO Chris Franklin purchased 37,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.70 per share, with a total value of $1,515,871.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,871.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com cut Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.