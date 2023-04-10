Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires 83,866 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 620,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,866 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $63,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 69,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057,279. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.65. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.70.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

