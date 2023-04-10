Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Decreases Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,738 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.20% of Hilton Worldwide worth $68,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1,024.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $4,960,012.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 221,037 shares in the company, valued at $33,361,114.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 1.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HLT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.73.

NYSE HLT traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $142.14. 121,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,633,442. The stock has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.23. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.41 and a 52 week high of $167.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.54.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.39. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 155.17% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.22%.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

