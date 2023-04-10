Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $175 Million Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,056,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,029 shares during the period. AmerisourceBergen accounts for 1.4% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $174,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 73.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $166.59. 64,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,288,519. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.52. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $135.14 and a 1-year high of $174.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $62.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.77 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 597.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.54%.

ABC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.46.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,574,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $38,695,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total transaction of $889,888.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,820.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,574,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,695,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,633 shares of company stock worth $4,490,081 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

