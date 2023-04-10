Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $40.50 Million Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $40,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 307.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,223,000 after buying an additional 855,747 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 404.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 348,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,162,000 after buying an additional 279,589 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,723,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 13.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,242,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,809,000 after buying an additional 259,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,054,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,615,000 after buying an additional 251,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $256,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,458. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 1.4 %

PFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $79.09.

NASDAQ PFG traded up $1.01 on Monday, reaching $74.43. The company had a trading volume of 126,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,189. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.57 and its 200-day moving average is $84.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 27.51%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.60%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

