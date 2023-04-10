Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $51.65 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 364,286 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 38,454 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Walmart were worth $51,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Tigress Financial raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.34.

Walmart Price Performance

Walmart stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $150.47. 857,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,471,218. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $405.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.26.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $218,852,714.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 245,711,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,753,482,693.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $275,085,913.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 247,215,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,636,122,253.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $218,852,714.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,711,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,753,482,693.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,527,217. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.