Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $85.92 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 451,066 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,504 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Boeing were worth $85,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. United Bank grew its position in Boeing by 4.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Boeing by 1,064.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at about $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 26.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.06.

BA traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $213.15. The company had a trading volume of 821,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,180,229. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.04. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($7.69) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

