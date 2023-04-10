Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Increases Holdings in Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF (BATS:TUSI)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF (BATS:TUSI – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,014,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF were worth $50,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $24.97. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day moving average of $24.94.

Get Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF alerts:

Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

The Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF (TUSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to select a broad portfolio of attractively priced fixed income securities of ultra-short term maturities and varied credit ratings. TUSI was launched on Aug 4, 2022 and is managed by Touchstone.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF (BATS:TUSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.