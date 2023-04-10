Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 142,842 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,136,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,842 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up 1.7% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.15% of Raytheon Technologies worth $215,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of RTX traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.86. 427,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,669,951. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The company has a market cap of $144.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.78.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.17.

Insider Activity at Raytheon Technologies

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.