Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 63,216 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 676,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 63,216 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $56,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,111.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 147,930 shares in the company, valued at $10,872,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Erste Group Bank upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.58.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.78. The stock had a trading volume of 698,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,949,345. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.08. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $157.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.47%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

