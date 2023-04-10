Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 9,006 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 541,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,006 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare makes up about 1.0% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.19% of HCA Healthcare worth $130,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded down $0.90 on Monday, reaching $269.69. 120,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,608. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $279.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $255.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,260.96% and a net margin of 9.37%. Research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.48%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.41.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other news, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total transaction of $2,007,074.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,537.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 16,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $4,138,519.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,157.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total transaction of $2,007,074.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,537.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,933 shares of company stock worth $21,264,504. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.