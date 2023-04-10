Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL) Hits New 52-Week High at $41.48

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.48 and last traded at $41.46, with a volume of 37932 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.42.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $878.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,577,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,158,000 after purchasing an additional 191,373 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,413,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,456,000 after buying an additional 31,889 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,223,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,021,000 after buying an additional 36,302 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,941 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 247,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,705,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

