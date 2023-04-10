Frederick County Bancorp (MD) (OTCMKTS:FCBI) vs. Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Head-To-Head Survey

Frederick County Bancorp (MD) (OTCMKTS:FCBI – Get Rating) and Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Frederick County Bancorp (MD) pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Western New England Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Western New England Bancorp pays out 23.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Western New England Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Western New England Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Frederick County Bancorp (MD) and Western New England Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frederick County Bancorp (MD) 0 0 0 0 N/A Western New England Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Western New England Bancorp has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.16%. Given Western New England Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Western New England Bancorp is more favorable than Frederick County Bancorp (MD).

52.1% of Western New England Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.2% of Frederick County Bancorp (MD) shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Western New England Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Frederick County Bancorp (MD) has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western New England Bancorp has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Frederick County Bancorp (MD) and Western New England Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frederick County Bancorp (MD) 11.41% N/A N/A Western New England Bancorp 26.08% 11.84% 1.01%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Frederick County Bancorp (MD) and Western New England Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frederick County Bancorp (MD) $18.62 million 3.11 $2.96 million N/A N/A Western New England Bancorp $99.26 million 1.80 $25.89 million $1.19 6.74

Western New England Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Frederick County Bancorp (MD).

Summary

Western New England Bancorp beats Frederick County Bancorp (MD) on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Frederick County Bancorp (MD)

Frederick County Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Frederick County Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and commercial enterprises in the Frederick County, Maryland. It offers deposit products, including personal checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts; and business checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposits. The company provides home equity, home equity fixed rate, mortgage, installment, vehicle, and unsecured loans, as well as home equity line of credit and lines of credit; and commercial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, and real estate finance. It also offers cash management services comprising automated clearing house, wire origination, remote deposit capture, and zero balance account services. In addition, the company provides mobile deposit capture, overdraft protection, debit and credit card, automated teller machine, and night depository services; and business courier and merchant processing services, as well as online banking and bill pay services. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Frederick, Maryland.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Westfield, MA.

