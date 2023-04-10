FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $202.13

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $202.13 and last traded at $201.98, with a volume of 20170 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $200.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on FCN. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on FTI Consulting in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th.

FTI Consulting Trading Up 0.8 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Insider Activity

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $774.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.35, for a total value of $66,781.15. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 29,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,890.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.77, for a total value of $375,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,056,082.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 349 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.35, for a total transaction of $66,781.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 29,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,890.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,187 shares of company stock worth $12,795,055. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTI Consulting

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in FTI Consulting in the first quarter valued at $223,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 995,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,030,000 after acquiring an additional 723,795 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

See Also

