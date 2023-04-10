Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.90

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.88, with a volume of 22110 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GAU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.10 target price on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Galiano Gold from C$1.10 to C$0.90 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

Galiano Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 10.10 and a quick ratio of 15.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$197.95 million, a P/E ratio of 3.60, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.73.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.