Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Given “Hold” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Genuit Group (LON:GEN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
GEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt upgraded Genuit Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 320 ($3.97) price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.60) price objective on shares of Genuit Group in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.
LON:GEN opened at GBX 263 ($3.27) on Thursday. Genuit Group has a 12 month low of GBX 244 ($3.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 481.50 ($5.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.48, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £655.32 million, a PE ratio of 2,023.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 298.91 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 297.91.
In other Genuit Group news, insider Joe Vorih bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 256 ($3.18) per share, for a total transaction of £28,160 ($34,972.68). Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Genuit Group plc develops, manufactures, and sells water, climate, and ventilation management solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of the Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage systems, rainwater solutions, and various plastic hot and cold plumbing products, as well as commercial ventilation, underfloor heating, hydronic filters, and plastic plumbing systems.
