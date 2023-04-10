Geoff Craddock Buys 10,000 Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Stock

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) insider Geoff Craddock acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $76,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Barings BDC Stock Performance

Barings BDC stock remained flat at $7.69 during trading on Monday. 120,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,320. The stock has a market cap of $829.90 million, a PE ratio of 77.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $10.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.50.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $63.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barings BDC Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.00%. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,000.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barings BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Barings BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 23,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on BBDC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Barings BDC from $10.00 to $9.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer lowered Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.94.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

