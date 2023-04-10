Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOU – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 66,238 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 208,160 shares.The stock last traded at $17.29 and had previously closed at $17.59.
Global X Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average of $16.75. The firm has a market cap of $573.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 0.96.
About Global X Cloud Computing ETF
The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.
